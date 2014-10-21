© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Celanese acquires assets of Cool Polymers,

Celanese Corporation is acquiring substantially all of the assets of Cool Polymers.

The acquisition will accelerate Celanese’s growth in the conductive polymers market by building on Cool Polymers’ product portfolio and technical capabilities. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



Cool Polymers is a compounder of conductive polymers. The company’s technical capabilities in the LED (light-emitting diode) market will allow for customer growth while continuing to advance Celanese’s engineered materials business across thermal management and electrical conductivity polymer applications.



“Cool Polymers has a strong technology position, advanced polymer formulation and compounding capabilities, and a product portfolio that can meet the global demand for innovative conductive polymer materials,” said Phil McDivitt, vice president and general manager of the engineered materials business of Celanese. “We see substantial opportunity to create customer value with the acquisition of Cool Polymers.”



“We are excited to join Celanese and to benefit from their global reach in serving current and future CoolPoly customers around the world. The combination of our thermal expertise and Celanese’s leadership in materials technology positions us to continue to bring great solutions to our customers,” said Kevin McCullough, general manager of Cool Polymers.