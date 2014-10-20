© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Hitachi installs 2nd Sigma mounter at ECU

Hitachi High High Technologies America has sold a second Sigma modular mounter at Engineering Concepts Unlimited Inc. (ECU), a supplier of equipment to the Industrial Engine Market for OEMs.

The installation is part of a program to gradually replace ECU’s legacy (Sanyo branded) TCM equipment and replace it with these advanced high-performance Sigma series mounters.



Adam Suchko, CEO at ECU, relates, “We have just doubled our product line offerings and had to assure a good production future. For these reasons we became interested in a 2nd placement machine. We installed our first Sigma G5 about two years ago, and the product quality was simply unbelievable. We only go down to 0603s but we pack them tightly on our boards. Because the placement is so accurate on the theta spins, it always nails the position perfectly. A row of 0603s look picture perfect parallel placed with the Sigma. On top of that we place a lot of 64 pin fine pitch parts. They are placed so perfectly you can't tell the pads from the leads. It moves boards very quickly keeping our board loader busy.”



Their second machine, a Sigma G5S, offers a placement speed up to 75,000cph, high speed head accuracy down to 25μm, and multi‐function head accuracy down to 15μm. The G5S also utilizes the latest Hitachi feeder technology and can accommodate standard board sizes of 610 x 510mm (24” x 20”) optional 1200x510mm, and can be equipped with self‐loading SL component feeders.