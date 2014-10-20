© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Somacis invests in new temperature test chamber

The latest entry in the Somacis laboratories is a brand new Temperature Shock Test Chamber for Rapid Temperature Cycling.

These systems are used by engineering, manufacturing and research for various testing such as design verification of prototypes, process research, stress testing for thermal, humidity and failure analysis.



The temperature shock test of the new chamber is able to cover the temperatures from -80 °C up to +250 °C [-112 °F – 482 °F] in a volume of 120 liters.



This investment will allow Somacis to reproduce the severe test conditions that are applied by end customers during homologations of new products and technologies.