© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 20, 2014
CybAero applying for new export license after rejection
First North-listed CybAero's application for a license to export to its Chinese customer AVIC has been rejected by ISP (the Swedish Agency for Non-Proliferation and Export Controls). CybAero is now in discussions with ISP and is planning to submit a new application.
CybAero signed a framework agreement with Chinese company AVIC for delivery of at least 70 helicopter systems in total, with at least 20 in the first three years and at least 50 the following five years. CybAero applied for an export license from ISP on September 8th and supplemented its application on September 30th with a request for a license to deliver only the first 20 systems in the next two years.
On October 17th, ISP announced that it will not grant the export license on the basis of CybAero's application. Some of the questions ISP had include where the first 20 helicopter systems will be manufactured. CybAero is now talking with ISP and the company will submit a new application based on these discussions with a clearer description of its framework agreement with AVIC, as well as the production and use of the systems.
The systems will only be used for civilian applications, such as power line inspection, environmental condition monitoring, surface mine inspection and similar applications.
“Our original export license application was for all 70 helicopter systems, but we only applied for the first 20 in the supplement submitted in September, since ISP can only grant licenses for a maximum of two years at a time. We believe that the process of having submitted an initial export application and then a supplement may have led to uncertainty resulting in ISP's decision to not grant the application," says Mikael Hult, CEO of CybAero. “We will therefore submit a new, clearer application this week."
ISP's decision is without a doubt a bump in the road for CybAero's plans, but since the first deliveries to AVIC are planned for Q2 2015, there is time to clarify the export license application. “In the meantime, we will continue with our marketing, both in China, where we will participate in a trade fair in November, and in other markets," says Mikael Hult. “We have seen a substantial increase in interest for our products from around the world.”
On October 17th, ISP announced that it will not grant the export license on the basis of CybAero's application. Some of the questions ISP had include where the first 20 helicopter systems will be manufactured. CybAero is now talking with ISP and the company will submit a new application based on these discussions with a clearer description of its framework agreement with AVIC, as well as the production and use of the systems.
The systems will only be used for civilian applications, such as power line inspection, environmental condition monitoring, surface mine inspection and similar applications.
“Our original export license application was for all 70 helicopter systems, but we only applied for the first 20 in the supplement submitted in September, since ISP can only grant licenses for a maximum of two years at a time. We believe that the process of having submitted an initial export application and then a supplement may have led to uncertainty resulting in ISP's decision to not grant the application," says Mikael Hult, CEO of CybAero. “We will therefore submit a new, clearer application this week."
ISP's decision is without a doubt a bump in the road for CybAero's plans, but since the first deliveries to AVIC are planned for Q2 2015, there is time to clarify the export license application. “In the meantime, we will continue with our marketing, both in China, where we will participate in a trade fair in November, and in other markets," says Mikael Hult. “We have seen a substantial increase in interest for our products from around the world.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments