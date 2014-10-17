© schlemmer

Schlemmer plans to double turnover in Romania

Extensive work began last week on the second expansion of Schlemmer's plant in Satu Mare in Romania.

A significant expansion of production capacity and the product portfolio is anticipated for as early as March 2015. Schlemmer Romania currently manufactures some 70 million metres of corrugated tubing a year for its two major business segments; automotive and industrial applications.



"In this second expansion since the opening of the plant in 2004, we are constructing a further production hall of about 4,000 square metres in size. In future, Schlemmer Romania will also manufacture injection mould products here; moreover, production capacity for corrugated tubes will increase once again," said CEO Josef Minster. CFO Christian von der Linde added: "By expanding our plant, we are aiming to double turnover in Satu Mare. Both the eastern European market and the current order situation for Germany and other countries have made this expansion urgently necessary".



If everything goes according to plan, all the outside plants will be ready before the start of winter, and the production technology can be installed in the new hall during the winter months.



In 2015 the number of employees in Satu Mare will also grow in line with the expansion in production, from the current 120 to 210.



Alin Stavariu, General Manager in Romania, explained: "We have built up a highly motivated team here in Romania that is fully committed to working towards more than just the jointly agreed goal of doubling turnover. After the current expansion, we will have used only half of the 2 hectares of land that we have purchased - a lack of space will thus not be an obstacle to a third expansion in future".