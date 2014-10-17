© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

NAC awarded order for joint actuator drives in 4-axis robot

NAC Global Technologies has been selected and awarded an order with a Bangalore based manufacturer of factory automation systems.

NAC's harmonic gearing drives will be incorporated in intelligent joint actuators of a new, 4-axis, SCARA style robot, a modular robot designed for pick and place applications with NAC drives providing precise, high speed, bi-directional motion control. The new robot is self-contained and will be deployed in industrial applications providing automated small parts feeding and assembly.



Mr. Vincent Genovese, Chairman and CEO of NAC, said, "This application award is another clear validator that our technology is gaining traction in the marketplace as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. India represents a vast market for NAC, and we believe we are positioned well to address the needs of its manufactures. Our engineering flexibility, manufacturing structure, and proven technology give NAC unique advantages and the ability to truly help its customers. In addition to this 4-Axis robot application, we are working with multiple companies in India developing advanced robotics as well as manufacturers in the printing and paper making and automotive industrial segments. Part of our business philosophy is to work in a collaborative, partner-like manner with our customers. As we further develop our business in India and with manufacturers around the world, we will continue to apply this principle. We are very pleased to announce this new drive application and look forward to continuing our work together."