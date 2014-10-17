© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Marine defense electronics contract for Teledyne

Teledyne Technologies' Oil & Gas group has been awarded a contract by General Dynamics Electric Boat of Groton, Connecticut, for materials and engineering support covering electrical and fiber optic interconnect assembly hardware.

The contract is a multi-year award, covering a total of ten ship-sets, with manufacturing to commence in 2015.



“This is a significant award for DGO and Teledyne Oil & Gas. Working together, our Oil & Gas companies have demonstrated the ability to develop and manufacture interconnect solutions for the most demanding marine environments,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “We are honored to continue providing Electric Boat with these high quality, SUBSAFE verified products for our nation’s submarine fleet.”