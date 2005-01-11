Converge to expand European presence

Converge, a global independent distributor of electronic components, computer products and networking equipment, has expanded its global operations into Nice, France and Stockholm, Sweden.

"Our expansion into France and Sweden better enables Converge to support the large number of second and third tier manufacturers in the areas", said Jesper Romell, Managing Director of Converge in Europe. "As of today, we are fully operational and supporting customers with experienced distribution personnel."



The new satellite offices are operating in conjunction with Converge's European hub in Amsterdam. In addition, Converge operates satellite offices in Budapest, Hungary and Cologne, Germany. Converge plans further expansion throughout Europe during 2005.