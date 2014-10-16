© evertiq

Plexus achieves AS9100 certification

Plexus Corp. has achieved AS9100 certification for its Neenah Design Center, located in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Dan Lewis, Market Sector Vice President for Plexus’ Defense/Security/Aerospace Market Sector commented, “This is a significant milestone for Plexus. The AS9100 certification of the Neenah Design Center strengthens our competitive position and further enables our aerospace and defense customers to take advantage of our full Product Realization Value Stream of services. It demonstrates our continued commitment to our growing number of customers in this important sector.”



Mike Running, Vice President of Plexus’ Global Engineering Solutions added, “We are extremely proud of this accomplishment. The AS9100 certification is the standard to which aerospace and defense suppliers are measured, and it reflects the continuous improvement efforts and commitments made by our employees to deliver the highest quality engineering solutions. This certification confirms that our product development and design processes meet the stringent requirements of the aerospace and defense industry.”



Plexus is currently in the process of pursuing AS9100 certification at its Livingston Design Center in Scotland, with targeted certification to be complete in fiscal 2015.