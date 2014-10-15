© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 15, 2014
Tieto and Cisco to accelerate the Internet of Everything
Tieto and Cisco will collaborate around the Internet of Everything and a new Tieto Industrial Internet platform for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Tieto and Cisco will collaborate on the Internet of Everything solutions, which aims to help various industries – from manufacturing to healthcare – take advantage of the tidal wave of data being generated by machines and derive more value from their existing networks.
“Industrial Internet is transforming businesses profoundly. It is an industry revolution taking place right now and it will revolutionize the old frameworks of all business thinking. No industry will be left unaffected,” says Taneli Tikka, Head of Industrial Internet at Tieto. “As a long-time partner of customers operating in several industries, Tieto has an excellent opportunity to be the pioneer of this change. Furthermore, by taking advantage of the Tieto Industrial Internet platform, Tieto Industrial Internet start-up will actively team with other market-leading solution providers to create an agile worldwide Industrial Internet ecosystem in order to provide the best quality, reliability and functionality for the benefit of our customers,” concludes Taneli Tikka.
“With machines and sensors producing an ever-increasing amount of data, companies are facing an unprecedented challenge. They need to act in real time with the incoming data and work within the limits of available bandwidth. In order to retain low latency and high QoS, data can be processed locally closer to the data source, be it a factory supply chain, traffic system, power distribution system, basically anything that produces data,” comments Kip Compton, vice president and general manager of the IoT Systems and Software Group at Cisco. “With Tieto, we now have the first relationship in place in the Nordics to develop fog computing solutions that will alleviate the data tsunami and bring broader Internet of Everything benefits to key industries. A great development, which we will also showcase together in openBerlin, our recently opened Cisco® IoE Innovation Center for manufacturing, transportation and logistics in Berlin.”
The collaboration between Tieto and Cisco draws on the distinct strengths of each company. Tieto’s long-term system integration experience, multi-industry knowledge and innovative machine to machine solutions, and Cisco’s vision around the Internet of Everything, its world-class networking solutions, and Cisco Fog Computing with IOx, which transforms the network edge into a distributed computing infrastructure for applications, and other ground-breaking technology that make the Industrial Internet reality.
Tieto and Cisco are targeting specific industry issues or opportunities in many industries, starting in manufacturing and transportation.
“Industrial Internet is transforming businesses profoundly. It is an industry revolution taking place right now and it will revolutionize the old frameworks of all business thinking. No industry will be left unaffected,” says Taneli Tikka, Head of Industrial Internet at Tieto. “As a long-time partner of customers operating in several industries, Tieto has an excellent opportunity to be the pioneer of this change. Furthermore, by taking advantage of the Tieto Industrial Internet platform, Tieto Industrial Internet start-up will actively team with other market-leading solution providers to create an agile worldwide Industrial Internet ecosystem in order to provide the best quality, reliability and functionality for the benefit of our customers,” concludes Taneli Tikka.
“With machines and sensors producing an ever-increasing amount of data, companies are facing an unprecedented challenge. They need to act in real time with the incoming data and work within the limits of available bandwidth. In order to retain low latency and high QoS, data can be processed locally closer to the data source, be it a factory supply chain, traffic system, power distribution system, basically anything that produces data,” comments Kip Compton, vice president and general manager of the IoT Systems and Software Group at Cisco. “With Tieto, we now have the first relationship in place in the Nordics to develop fog computing solutions that will alleviate the data tsunami and bring broader Internet of Everything benefits to key industries. A great development, which we will also showcase together in openBerlin, our recently opened Cisco® IoE Innovation Center for manufacturing, transportation and logistics in Berlin.”
The collaboration between Tieto and Cisco draws on the distinct strengths of each company. Tieto’s long-term system integration experience, multi-industry knowledge and innovative machine to machine solutions, and Cisco’s vision around the Internet of Everything, its world-class networking solutions, and Cisco Fog Computing with IOx, which transforms the network edge into a distributed computing infrastructure for applications, and other ground-breaking technology that make the Industrial Internet reality.
Tieto and Cisco are targeting specific industry issues or opportunities in many industries, starting in manufacturing and transportation.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments