© baloncici dreamstime.com

Laird opens new facility in Shanghai

Expanding its international reach and proximity to global automotive markets, Laird has opened a new telematics manufacturing plant in Shanghai to serve the international automotive market.

As drivers, passengers, and fleet management companies demand more connectivity out of their vehicles, the market for complex antenna solutions is expanding.



The company’s new plant increases production capacity and efficiency while allowing for exacting quality control. The new plant, which covers 17'151 square meters (184'616 square feet), serves as both a design and manufacturing center for Laird.



An in-house engineering team utilises local ingenuity and technical expertise, which is then leveraged by the manufacturing team to produce “smart” antenna solutions and applications.



The team also produces components that enable machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and other emerging mobile technologies, such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, all of which will greatly enhance driver safety, the passenger experience and the management of vehicle assets in the future.



Laird’s new plant in Shanghai employs around 1'200 workers, and is located in the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park.