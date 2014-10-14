© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New Operations Manager for Balver Zinn Singapore

The Balver Zinn Group has appointed Richard Lim to Operations Manager for Balver Zinn Singapore. Richard will report to the company CEO, Stan Renals.

In his new role, Richard is responsible for ensuring on-time product deliveries and overseeing the production of Balver Zinn’s chemical flux and solder paste manufacturing. He will work with the management team to contribute to the development and implementation of organizational strategies, policies and practices.



“We were at a point in our growth in Singapore where we needed to find someone with Richard’s experience to expand our supply line in order to give our customers even better service in South East Asia,” commented Stan Renals, CEO. “Richard has all the skills and background we were looking for and we welcome Richard on board.”