Benchmark laying off ex-CTS staff

Benchmark Electronics is reportedly laying off about 65 employees at its Londonderry, New Hampshire facility, formerly owned by CTS Corp.

Benchmark acquired the electronics manufacturing solutions division from CTS for USD 75 million about a year ago.



But as it seems, Benchmark is now slimming down its operations in Londonderry. An employee who spoke with local media, The Union Leader Correspondent, said he was informed that the facility could possibly be closing down during December, and that the company is laying off temporary positions in the meantime.



The layoffs have been confirmed via state officials. Local media Union Leader Correspondent, has unsuccessfully tried to reach Benchmark for a comment.