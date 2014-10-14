© vladek dreamstime.com

PartnerTech signs framework agreement with Aker Solutions

PartnerTech AB has signed a framework agreement covering production and assembly of subsea products for Aker Solutions, a provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry.

Production and assembly will initially be concentrated to the units around the North Sea; Moss, Cambridge and Karlskoga, which offer different capabilities for the Offshore industry. Revenue and first deliveries from this agreement is expected in the fourth quarter of 2014.



"We are very pleased that one of the world’s leading companies within the Offshore Oil & Gas industry has chosen us as a partner. This proves that PartnerTech’s offering to the Oil & Gas industry meets the stringent market requirements. Our extensive experience of developing and manufacturing technically advanced products as well as our high standards regarding quality, safety and traceability is of importance to companies such as Aker Solutions,” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech AB.