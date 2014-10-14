© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

EU approves Whirlpool's acquisition of Indesit

The European Commission has cleared the proposed acquisition of the Italian major domestic appliances manufacturer Indesit Company S.p.A. by its US rival Whirlpool Corporation.

Both companies manufacture and supply major domestic appliances ('MDAs'), including refrigerators, freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers or, washing machine stumble dryers and microwave ovens. The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that many alternative MDA suppliers exist in the European Economic Area (EEA) and at national level.



The Commission found that the parties are not particularly close competitors and the combined entity would continue to face significant competition from a number of strong European players, such as Electrolux, BSH, Candy and Míele as well as other growing competitors such as Arcelik of Turkey, Samsung and LG of South Korea. Therefore, customers would still have sufficient alternative suppliers in all MDA categories.