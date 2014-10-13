© creasencesro dreamstime.com

MMAB opens second office in China

Swedish PCB manufacturer, MMAB, is opening a new office in China. The company has also hired Helen Wong as General Manager for MMAB China.

Malmö Mönsterkort AB has during the last 4-5 years developed from being a local PCB manufacturer to an international producer and distributor of PCB's, the company writes in a press release.



The company is now opening its second office in China. The office is located in Shenzhen and at the same time MMAB is hiring a local General Manager, Helen Wong, who will be responsible for the continuous development of the Asian suppliers of MMAB.