HBM acquires FiberSensing

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM) has acquired FiberSensing, a provider of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) based measurement and monitoring systems for critical physical assets, for an undisclosed sum.

According to Andreas Hüllhorst, Managing Director of HBM, “The acquisition of FiberSensing is consistent with HBM’s strategy of adding key technologies that benefit our existing customer base while, at the same time, enabling HBM’s sales and marketing team to address new customer segments”. FiberSensing will be established under the name HBM FiberSensing SA as the center of excellence for the global HBM optical business.



Mr. Hüllhorst added ”FiberSensing’s range of sensors and interrogators along their optical expertise are a perfect complement to HBM´s Test and Measurement applications, especially in areas like very high strain, electromagnetic interference and hazardous environments. This acquisition will allow us to meet respective customer needs in both dedicated optical and hybrid solutions. We are delighted that such a dedicated team of optical specialists are joining HBM.”



“The FiberSensing team is proud to join HBM, a worldwide reference in the area of test and measurement“, said Dr. Luis Ferreira, CEO and co-founder. “I see this new chapter in the history of our company as a great opportunity to expand the market penetration of fiber optic sensing technologies to an unparalleled level. Together, HBM and FiberSensing will be able to better serve customers at a global scale, helping them to build their own monitoring solutions using high-end instruments, sensors and software.”