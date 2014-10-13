© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Beijer Electronics to restructure IAS business

Beijer Electronics' business area IAS has struggled with unsatisfactory profitability for a long time. To address the problem, a process has been initiated to identify measures that are designed to restore profitability over the coming three years.

The initial efforts aims to increase earnings in the IAS division by SEK 25 million during 2015. The restructuring costs will primarily be taken in the fourth quarter in 2014.



To achieve this improvement in profitability, the business area will narrow its focus both in terms of geography and offer to the market. Some minor parts of the business will therefore be closed while efficiency measures are introduced elsewhere.



Overall, around 40 full time positions are expected to affected, of which ten in Sweden.