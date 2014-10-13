© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Natel EMS invests in additional CCA line

Natel EMS recently invested in an additional circuit card assembly line as part of an effort to lower costs for products manufactured in the United States.

"As American companies reshore production, we facilitate that process by offering cost-effective manufacturing in the United States," said Natel EMS President and CEO, Sudesh Arora. "By building reliability into the production process as well as engineering cost reductions, we are often adding value that our customers will not find elsewhere in the world."



This new line is located in Chatsworth, California, and is in use building high reliability Circuit Card Assemblies for medical, space, and military applications.



"While Mexico factories such as our Agave Plant in Ciudad Juarez are becoming competitive with Asia, there are several factors that make manufacturing in the US more expensive than both of these low cost regions," said Arora. "Yet many of our customers prefer to keep production in the US. As we ramp up production on this new line, we are challenging our team with a target worth reaching."