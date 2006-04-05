Weber takes over Corporate<br>Communications at Infineon

Thomas Weber (46) has been appointed Corporate Vice President and head of global Corporate Communications at Infineon Technologies AG, Munich, effective April 15, 2006, and will report directly to CEO Wolfgang Ziebart.

Weber studied literature, political science and philosophy in Freiburg, Paris and Munich, and began his professional career in 1986 as press officer in the Components Group of Siemens AG. After holding various positions in the Corporate Communications department of Siemens and completing two extensive stays in the U.S., Weber served as head of the company's press office and deputy head of Corporate Communications until April 2005. Most recently he was responsible for Group communications at Siemens Power Generation.



"Conveying company goals to our employees and the public is critically important for the sustained success of Infineon," said Wolfgang Ziebart. "We are especially pleased to have Thomas Weber, an internationally experienced and recognized communications professional, support us in this crucial task. We look forward to working with him."