Yamaha signs with Europe-SMT Deutschland

Yamaha Motor IM Europe Headquarters GmbH and Europe-SMT Deutschland GmbH has signed a distribution agreement for the mid and north of Germany.

The cooperation will focus on Sales, Service and Spare-Parts for Yamaha SMT Mounters, Yamaha Screenprinters, Yamaha Dispensing solutions, Yamaha Final Assembly Solutions, Yamaha Hybrid Solutions and Yamaha AOI/X-Ray Systems.



Patrick de Wit, General Manager of the Yamaha SMT Business Group, explains: “The continuing success of our range of Yamaha’s total SMT line solutions has made it necessary to furthermore expand our Sales and Service commitment towards our German customers in the area’s PLZ 0-5. We have decided to team up with Europe-SMT, as they have the specific key personnel and experienced staff with regards to Yamaha SMT equipment sales“.



Jasper van Meerten, Geschäftsführer of Europe-SMT Deutschland, comments: “Indeed we have been succesfully representing Yamaha built SMT solutions since 1999, in the Benelux countries, both for used and new equipment“. Van Meerten continues, “Our German Office consists of highly experienced SMT professionals. VertriebsLeiter Wolfgang Steinbach, and Vertriebsman Klaus Gerken, are leading the team that will offer full service, sales, and spare parts delivery“.