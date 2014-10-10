© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Nordson EFD expands Japanese sales and support capabilities

Nordson EFD has entered into a new business collaboration with Unicontrols, a manufacturer of small- to medium-size stainless steel tanks in Japan.

This new business collaboration will expand the availability of Nordson EFD fluid management systems to Japanese companies and provide them with an higher level of service. Major markets for equipment of both companies include electronics, automotive, and medical industries.



According to Masaru Uchida, representative director of Nordson in Japan, “The combination of Nordson and Unicontrols’ products, technologies, application expertise, and sales reach will provide a wide range of options and excellent support to customers.”