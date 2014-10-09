© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Teleplan signs with OneTS

Teleplan has entered a partnership with OneTS B.V. to strengthen its global sales channels for refurbished Hard Disk Drive (HDD) products.

OneTS B.V. was established by Solid Storage Solutions B.V. founder Paul Church with the aim of developing longer-term relationships with key partners and focusing solely on the refurbished market. OneTS will be the principal sales channel for the majority of Teleplan’s refurbished HDD products.



The refurbished HDD market continues to grow with a strong global demand for refurbished product that has been thoroughly tested to a high standard with an estimated 80% going to emerging markets. This high standard provides buyers with the all-important quality assurance they require.



Teleplan CEO Gotthard Haug comments: “The return device market presents a significant challenge for manufacturers and operators. It’s not unusual to encounter businesses that have stacks of used product, especially HDDs, which they don’t have the resources to repurpose effectively. This new partnership will combine the capabilities of OneTS’ sales expertise with our technical know-how and ability to supply high quality HDDs. We are confident that this will provide an exciting and competitive proposition to the global refurbished HDD market which we estimate trades over 50 million units each year. Leveraging Teleplan’s global presence, international buyers can purchase HDDs in their region, saving on logistics costs and delivery times.”