Foxconn to increase its components business

According to DigiTimes EMS giant Foxconn wants to increase its components business to cover up the margin losses in the EMS business.

Foxconn has reportedly been approved by one of its major customers, Apple Computer, to handle the supply of connectors and mechanical parts for the contracted manufacturing of some certain products. According to DigiTimes Foxconn is also a strong manufacturer of connectors and mechanical products and Foxconn wants use this know how to compete on this kind of orders.