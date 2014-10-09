© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Kitron receives order from Kongsberg

Kitron has received a new order worth approximately NOK 51 million from Kongsberg Gruppen for delivery of electronic modules that are part of Kongsbergs's weapon control system Remote Weapon Station (RWS).

It is Kitron's American subsidiary Kitron Inc. that has received the order from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS. The order is related to the CROWS program in the United States and includes delivery of electronic modules. Production will take place at Kitron's plants in Johnstown, United States, and Arendal, Norway. Product deliveries will begin in early 2015 and continue throughout 2015.



"This is an important agreement for Kitron, and it secures further order visibility for the business in the United States. Kitron is working hard to expand in the defence sector, and this year's order intake has demonstrated that this approach is successful," said acting CEO of Kitron, Dag Songedal.