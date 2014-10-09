© ICAPE

ICAPE opens new company in China

The French PCB-group ICAPE has opened a new company in China, dedicated to the group's new business concept ICAPE Quick Turn Service (IQTS).

The new company, a WFOE legal structure, will operate from a new 2'800 square meter office. The company has also set up a special network of Chinese PCB suppliers for its IQTS.



“This system has been created for small quantities and quick services”, said Thomas CHEA, ICAPE Group Marketing Director, “customers will get their small quantities at very low costs and in short time, typically less than two weeks. Quality will be guaranteed by ICAPE itself with an ultra-modern new laboratory located in our China office. We expect lot of requests to come soon and optimization will be reached by pooling, combined shipments and special small size suppliers.”