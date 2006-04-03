Weak profitability for Inventec

EMS provider Inventec, with TomTom- and Apple orders accounting for about 80% of its total revenues, is reportedly having difficulties with its profitability.

Inventec on the 28th of March reported after-tax profits of NT$2.99 billion (US$92 million) on revenues of NT$113.4 billion in 2005. Goldman Sachs estimated that Inventec's after-tax profits for the last quarter 2005 was about 36% below expectations. Goldman Sachs reacted on this and lowered the target price for the Inventec stock for the second time within 15 days.