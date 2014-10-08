© guido vrola dreamstime.com

Honeywell to expand its Hungarian operations

US-based Honeywell, is planning to expand its manufacturing facility in Nagykanizsa, Hungary, investing roughly EUR 10 million into the project.

The company will receive support from the Hungarian government, which decided to aid the EUR 10 million investment with HUF 761 million (or EUR 2.4 million), according to a report in portfolio.hu.



The company's existing 12'000 square meter facility will be expanded by an additional 5'000 square meter. The investment will also lead to the creations of more than 100 new jobs, the report concludes.