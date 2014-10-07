© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Lorom invests in new Beijing plant

Lorom is investing in a new Chinese wire harness plant. This is Lorom's 4th wire harness plant in mainland China, built from scratch in less than one year to planned full production in Q4-2014.

Founder and CEO of Lorom YT Yuan said, "The investment in our first ever cable and cable system plant in the Beijing area demonstrates both our commitment to serving our Chinese customers even better with the latest technology locally made, and our confidence in Lorom's prosperous future here in China."



The new Beijing-based Lorom plant will manufacture complex wire harness and cable assemblies to support our local automotive customers. Being based on a flexible production-line concept, the annual capacity is planned at 250'000 wire harnesses for the initial phase.



"We are now replicating our unique products of Lorom wire harnesses for cars also here in Beijing, underlining our integrated and strong localization strategy," pointed out Henning L. Hansen, COO of Lorom. "The production follows our acknowledged quality standards and processes, and further strengthening Lorom's global production and Engineering footprint."