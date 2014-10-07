© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Summer slowdown continued for the North American PCB Industry

North American printed circuit board sales and orders in August were weaker year over year, but the book-to-bill ratio strengthened slightly, according to IPC.

Total North American PCB shipments decreased 3.6 percent in August 2014 from August 2013, reducing year-to-date shipment growth to -0.9 percent. Compared to the previous month, PCB shipments were up 4.9 percent.



PCB bookings decreased by 4.5 percent compared to August 2013, putting the year-to-date order growth rate at -5.9 percent. Order growth declined 5.0 percent in August compared to the previous month.



The North American PCB book-to-bill ratio edged up to just above parity at 1.01 in August.



“August business results for the North American PCB industry continued slightly below last year’s levels,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research, “but the PCB book-to-bill ratio continued hovering near parity and actually strengthened a bit in August. Flat growth is still expected for the remainder of 2014,” she added.