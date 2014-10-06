© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

InnoFour signs with Router Solutions

InnoFour has signed a partnership agreement with Router Solutions for the distribution of BOM Connector.

BOM Connector from Router Solutions lets PCB manufacturers work more efficiently by improving front-end BOM processing and closely tying their ERP system into the flow.



Kevin Decker-Weiss, Managing Director of Router Solutions GmbH: “InnoFour is exactly the kind of company we like to work with. They share our passion for technology and are focused on providing their customers with the best possible solutions. Their team is expert in all the products they offer. This surely accounts for their excellent reputation and name recognition in the Benelux and Scandinavia. We at Router Solutions are looking forward to a close distributor partnership to bring the benefits of our BOM Connector BOM processing and quotation tool to the local market.”



"We are very excited about the functionality BOM Connector™ offers, it’s a real complementary solution to our existing product portfolio. Dealing with BOM data is one of the biggest headaches faced by both OEM and EMS manufacturers. We often see that matching customer parts to internal parts, comparing different BOM revisions and also the communication with the purchasing-, planning- and production-department is done manually." says Bas Hassink, Technical Manager of InnoFour.