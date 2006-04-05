BP to partner with Semi-Houses

BP Microsystems, a supplier of device programming systems worldwide, announces it has revamped its Device Programming Language (DPL) algorithm development environment in BPWin to allow its over 100 semi-house partners to co-develop and test algorithms for new devices.

This will allow customers to receive faster and more reliable support for devices just released on the market.



The semi-house partners can use a special version of BPWin software for algorithm development, analysis, and tests to screen for a specified defect prior to the release of the device.



"Device Support is one of the most important aspects of BP Microsystems and the key to our success is providing customers with fast and reliable support," said Loc Ha, device support & hardware engineering manager. "Semi-house engineering can now develop and test algorithms for new devices in the early stages. These qualified algorithms will be provided to us for our final testing and release."

