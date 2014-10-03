© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Cassidian Optronics now Airbus DS Optronics

Airbus Defence and Space has acquired Cassidian Optronics. As of October 1 2014, Cassidian Optronics is a 100% subsidiary of Airbus Defence and Space, and will operate as Airbus DS Optronics GmbH.

This concludes the integration process started in October 2012. Since then, Airbus Defence and Space has held a 75.1% share of the former Carl Zeiss Optronics GmbH subsidiary of Carl Zeiss AG with headquarters in Oberkochen. Both companies have agreed not to disclose the price of the final 24.9% share.



The Management led by CEO Ralf Klaedtke will remain unchanged. Also, the alteration to the company’s name and the complete change of ownership will not entail any changes for the suppliers, customers and employees of the company.