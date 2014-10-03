© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 03, 2014
Tomas Stålnert new Managing Director for Rimaster AB
Tomas Stålnert has been appointed Managing Director and Group CEO for Swedish engineering group Rimaster AB as of Jan 1, 2015.
Jan-Olof Andersson, currently Managing Director and Group CEO, will assume the role of working assistant chairman of the board with an explicit focus on i.e. marketing and business development.
"Tomas has had various management positions in Sweden as well as internationally and has been with Rimaster since early 2009. His experience, personal abilities and general business knowledge makes him a very competent successor to Jan-Olof Andersson," says Per Carlsson, Rimaster chairman and principal owner.
"Rimaster is today a company that stands firmly on multiple legs, and has seen a tremendous growth under the leadership of Jan-Olof Andersson, hence the decision to appoint Tomas Stålnert as his successor is a result of very thorough process and has been made jointly between Jan-Olof Andersson and myself," Per Carlsson concludes.
"This is a joy as much as an honour," says Tomas Stålnert. "Having had management positions in various Rimaster Group companies since March 2009, I am looking forward to lead the continued development of the Rimaster Group."
- To me, it’s about time to move-on, says current Managing Director Jan-Olof Andersson. I have been leading Rimaster since 2003 and it has been a wonderful, exciting journey. We have gone from being a strong local supplier of e.g. harnesses to be a respected international industrial partner.
"Tomas has had various management positions in Sweden as well as internationally and has been with Rimaster since early 2009. His experience, personal abilities and general business knowledge makes him a very competent successor to Jan-Olof Andersson," says Per Carlsson, Rimaster chairman and principal owner.
"Rimaster is today a company that stands firmly on multiple legs, and has seen a tremendous growth under the leadership of Jan-Olof Andersson, hence the decision to appoint Tomas Stålnert as his successor is a result of very thorough process and has been made jointly between Jan-Olof Andersson and myself," Per Carlsson concludes.
"This is a joy as much as an honour," says Tomas Stålnert. "Having had management positions in various Rimaster Group companies since March 2009, I am looking forward to lead the continued development of the Rimaster Group."
- To me, it’s about time to move-on, says current Managing Director Jan-Olof Andersson. I have been leading Rimaster since 2003 and it has been a wonderful, exciting journey. We have gone from being a strong local supplier of e.g. harnesses to be a respected international industrial partner.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments