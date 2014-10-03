© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Tomas Stålnert new Managing Director for Rimaster AB

Tomas Stålnert has been appointed Managing Director and Group CEO for Swedish engineering group Rimaster AB as of Jan 1, 2015.

Jan-Olof Andersson, currently Managing Director and Group CEO, will assume the role of working assistant chairman of the board with an explicit focus on i.e. marketing and business development.



"Tomas has had various management positions in Sweden as well as internationally and has been with Rimaster since early 2009. His experience, personal abilities and general business knowledge makes him a very competent successor to Jan-Olof Andersson," says Per Carlsson, Rimaster chairman and principal owner.



"Rimaster is today a company that stands firmly on multiple legs, and has seen a tremendous growth under the leadership of Jan-Olof Andersson, hence the decision to appoint Tomas Stålnert as his successor is a result of very thorough process and has been made jointly between Jan-Olof Andersson and myself," Per Carlsson concludes.



"This is a joy as much as an honour," says Tomas Stålnert. "Having had management positions in various Rimaster Group companies since March 2009, I am looking forward to lead the continued development of the Rimaster Group."



- To me, it’s about time to move-on, says current Managing Director Jan-Olof Andersson. I have been leading Rimaster since 2003 and it has been a wonderful, exciting journey. We have gone from being a strong local supplier of e.g. harnesses to be a respected international industrial partner.