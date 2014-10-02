© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Logic PD teams with Maxim develop wearable devices

Logic PD, a product innovation and realisation company for connected devices, has teamed up with Maxim Integrated Products, a player in analog integration, to develop proof-of-concept products for the USD 70 billion wearable device market.

The collaboration leverages Logic PD’s Internet of Things (IoT) expertise and Maxim’s technology to accelerate wearable product development.



The first concept resulting from the collaboration is the Wellness Watch, a wearable fitness monitor that displays the user’s body telemetry to a smartphone, tablet, or computer.



“Technology is driving device development but it is the integration of the technology based on user needs that ultimately empowers the use of the device by consumers,” said Chris Neil, senior vice president, industrial and medical solutions group at Maxim Integrated Products. “With Logic PD’s systems-level expertise and user understanding for connected devices combined with our technology, we can help companies bring their products to market more quickly.”



“In the rapidly evolving wearables segment, time is of the essence,” said Jason Voiovich, vice president of marketing at Logic PD. “The speed at which product design and proof-of-concept must occur presents unique challenges for companies who are used to the traditional prolonged product development. Working with Maxim, we’ve validated the path for quickly bringing products from design to deliverables early on. The insight gained gives companies a head start with which to address the needs of their end users.”