Elektrobit and Nuance humanise the New Audi TT

The bond between man and machine is about to get personal. Elektrobit (EB) and Nuance has integrated voice and natural language understanding (NLU) technology as part of the Virtual Cockpit in the new Audi TT Roadster.

As a result, drivers are able to engage in a conversational dialogue with Audi’s infotainment and navigation capabilities, or as the companies describe it; the same way you would talk to a friend.



With voice commands, drivers and passengers can control system menu, phone, tuner, media and navigation features through speech, without having to stick to defined commands.



“Natural language understanding is an integral part of Audi’s revolutionary Virtual Cockpit concept, and makes the in-car experience as intuitive as the driving dynamics,” said Markus Schupfner, Executive Vice President Operations, at EB's Automotive Business Segment. “The Virtual Cockpit is a milestone for HMI development and sets the stage for a new industry standard.”



EB has integrated this voice technology into the application developer ecosystem. e.solutions GmbH, a jointly owned company of EB and Au