Eight killed at electronics company in Iraq

Dressed like Iraqi police men gunmen lined up 14 employees at an electronics company in Baghdad and shot them. Eight killed and six wounded, reported Daily Star.

The motive of the attack from the gunmen dressed like Iraqi police commandos is reportedly not obvious. Survivors testified that the gunmen asked for the manager who wasn't there before they started the fire on the employees.



"They shouted God is Greatest! then rounded up the women, the workers," neighbor Muayyad Maarouf to the Daily Star. "I was watching from the window, and then they shot them dead."