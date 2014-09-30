© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Continental invests in Hungarian operations

Germany's Continental Automotive is expanding its operations in Veszprém, Hungary, with an investment of EUR 3,8 million (HUF 1.2 billion).

Among other things, the investment will go towards equipment for the production of wheel- and engine sensors. With the investment, the company will also hire 50 additional employees at the facility, according to a report in the Budapest Business Journal.