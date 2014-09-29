© saab

Saab receives ROV system order from FMV

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for ten ROV systems (Remotely Operated Vehicle), which will be deployed operationally for seabed surveys, inspections, light underwater operations and recovery of objects.

Saab will fulfil the deliveries using the Seaeye Falcon system, which is being adapted to meet FMV's specifications. The systems, which will be delivered as stand-alone systems, will be introduced and partially integrated aboard patrol boats and auxiliary ships operated by the Swedish Navy.



"This is another example of how Saab combines civil and military technology and adapts it for the requirements and purposes stipulated by the military. Over the years, we have developed and established unique expertise within the field and we are delighted and proud of being able to deliver the system to the customer," says Agneta Kammeby, Head of the Underwater Systems business unit at Dynamics.



The systems will be delivered within 12 months.