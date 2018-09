Jabil, you are not flying under the radar

© china labor watch

With the new sales record announced by Apple just a few days again, eyes are also drawn towards its many suppliers. While Foxconn seems to have hogged the limelight, others are being scrutinised too. Jabil being one of them.

A new investigation by China Labor Watch (CLW) has revealed that workers making iPhone 6 covers in China are made to labor up to 77 hours per week under high-pressure and unsafe working conditions to meet production demands. At a factory owned and operated by American manufacturer Jabil Circuit in Wuxi, China, workers accumulated up to 158 hours of overtime per month (four times in excess of the 36-hour legal limit).This marks the second time in a year that CLW has investigated Jabil Wuxi while it produced iPhone covers. Critically, comparing findings from the 2013 report and 2014 report, little has changed. In fact, some violations are new or worse than those uncovered in 2013, the organisation writes. Jabil workers are made to perform even more overtime (up to 158 hours), working in buildings that are still under construction, ceiling slabs falling down around the production line, to name just a few points raised by CLW.-----The full report can be found on CLW's website