© manz

EIB supports CIGS-research programme by Manz AG

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a EUR 20 million loan to high-tech engineering company Manz AG.

The funds are being made available for the company’s research and development (R&D) in the area of sustainable and cost-efficient power generation. The financial support is being made accessible through a new financial instrument that takes into account the specific requirements of midcap companies in the field of R&D financing. This is a joint initiative by the EIB and the European Commission.



The funds will support the company’s R&D activities in Germany. The EIB financing will primarily benefit the company’s R&D in the sector of solar Photovoltaic (PV). Manz’s CIGS technology is among the world leaders, with currently the highest sunlight-to-energy efficiency for CIGS and other thin-film PV modules, and competitive costs compared to cSi PV technology, a short EIB notice states. The CIGS technology is based on copper, indium, gallium and selenium and produced in thin-film technology. CIGS modules are currently considered to be the most efficient on the market. The company’s research programme is scheduled for completion by 2016.



EIB Vice-President Wilhelm Molterer called the Bank’s financial support crucial: “To be able to deliver strong research achievements – as here in the field of sustainable and renewable energies – reliable financial support is vital. This is particularly the case when it comes to small and medium-sized companies. The example of Manz demonstrates that a medium-sized company can be well on a par with its international competitors and be a technology leader. Yet, this requires stable financing conditions in the long run.” It would be a central task for both the EIB and the EU Commission to ensure these conditions, added VP Molterer, whose responsibilities include the Bank’s financing activities in Germany.