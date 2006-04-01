Nordic PCB co'op under development

Norway based PCB maker Elprint and Finland based PCB maker Scanpiiri has started to discuss news solutions to meet the future competition in the Finnish PCB market.

According to Marko Timonen, Sales Manager at Elprint in Finland, Scanpiiri will start to use Elprint's Macaos software for serving their Finnish customer better with prototypes and small series. With this cooperation Finnish customers will be able to get a whole range from prototypes to medium series with lower costs. Elprint's production is build for prototypes and small series, and Scanpiiri's production is more suitable for medium volume production.



Elprints MIM technology system offer PCB boards without starting costs and if product moves to Scanpiiri, there will still not be any starting costs.



Elprint has an idea to build up more of this kind of network cooperation. Customers only need to use the Macaos software and choose the best place for manufacturing their PCB boards, Marko Timonen explaines..