© leoni

Leoni gets first order from Scania

Leoni won the first order from Scania. The Swedish truck manufacturer awarded Leoni to supply engine harnesses for several engine models.

Having Scania as its customer, Leoni now counts all major European truck manufacturers among its commercial vehicles clientele.



The contract comprises the multinational supply of high quality products in Europe and Brazil beginning in mid-2015 and will last three years in a first step.



Leoni will produce complex wiring harnesses, which connect all electric and electronic components of the whole truck engine as well as sensors and control units with each other.