Enthone receives ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation

Enthone Ltd. (Woking, UK) has received accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025:2005 standard. The United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) conducted the independent, third party certification and issued TL# 8202.

ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certification denotes that Enthone Ltd. meets the “general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. This accreditation demonstrates technical competence for a defined scope…and the operation of a laboratory quality management system.”



Mr. Emmanuel Colchen, Enthone Business Vice President – West Europe said, “This accreditation ensures that high value, safety critical, high reliability and long life components meet the stringent requirements of the oil & gas, energy, automotive and building industries. This significant achievement demonstrates Enthone’s continued commitment to providing industry-leading technical expertise that further enables our corrosion and wear resistant coatings to meet the most demanding field conditions and customer specifications.”