Foxconn expands in Komárom (Hungary)

PCE Paragon Solutions, Hungarian subsidiary of EMS-giant Foxconn, has relocated its production capacity from Székesfehérvár to its Komárom location.

Regional media reports that the production in Székesfehérvár was already closed down on August 15. With the merger of the two sites, the workforce has doubled to 800 people in the Komárom factory. Almost 200 new employees were recruited, managing director Péter Tálos said to the press.



He also expects increased order intake, which in turn will lead to a further increase in staff numbers. The Komárom production is housed in a company-owned building (rather that leased as it was the case in Székesfehérvár), which is beneficial for further development, Tálos continued.