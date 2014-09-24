© robyn mackenzie dreamstime.com

High order intake: PCB manufacturers happy with July 2014

Sales figures for July 2014 were the highest of any July since 2011 for German PCB manufacturers, reports the Industry Association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. The current level underpins the positive expectations for the full year.

Order intake was very high; despite the summer holiday period. Normally, July figures are average at best. Only the post-crisis year 2010 reported higher figures. Most orders came from the automotive sector, where the Premium segment requires high-quality PCBs.



The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.17 - the highest for the last 18 months.



The number of employees increased by 2.1 percent. During the summer holiday, companies employ additional short-term staff to maintain production levels.