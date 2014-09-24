© viscom Electronics Production | September 24, 2014
Viscom adds support for Nordic & Baltic customers
Sincotron Finland Oy is Viscom's new distribution partner for the Nordic countries and the Baltic states.
Viscom AG has a new distribution partner in the North of Europe. With immediate effect, Sincotron Finland Oy will be responsible for the sales of Viscom inspection systems in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Lohja (Finland) based Sincotron adds the complete Viscom system portfolio for SMT inspection, SPI (soldering paste inspection), AOI (automated optical inspection), AXI (automated X-ray inspection) and MXI (manual X-ray inspection) to its programme.
“With our new partner Sincotron Finland Oy we will be able to present the performance of our inspections system for automated optical inspections and X-ray inspections in a much better way,” explains Torsten Pelzer, Head of Sales at Viscom. “Sincotron has extensive experience in the area of SMT inspection, so that our existing and prospective customers will be ideally supported in the subject field of AOI and X-ray inspection. I'm looking forward to a good and successful cooperation.”
“After carefully evaluating different product strategies in the field of inspection, we have concluded that partnering with Viscom allows us to provide a complete premium offering for customers seeking quality control capabilities for any application in electronics production process,” said Jani Laatikainen, Vice President, Operations, for Sincotron Group. “We’re extremely excited about working with the team at Viscom because we do not only recognize the technical competence of the inspection technology but also the unique long term commitment to the industry. We extend our reach also into automated X-ray inspection market.”
