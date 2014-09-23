© vladek dreamstime.com

Philips: Where One becomes Two

Royal Philips announces the next strategic steps. It will split into two companies: one focused on HealthTech and the other on Lighting solutions.

“I do appreciate the magnitude of the decision we are taking, but the time is right to take the next strategic step for Philips, as we continue on our transformation,” said Frans van Houten, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Philips. “To become the global leader in HealthTech and shape the future of the industry, we will combine our vibrant Healthcare and Consumer Lifestyle businesses into one company. At the same time, giving independence to our Lighting solutions business will better enable it to expand its global leadership position and venture into adjacent market opportunities. Both companies will be able to make the appropriate investments to boost growth and drive profitability, ultimately generating significantly more value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”



Philips will start the process to transition its Lighting solutions business into a separate legal structure and consider various options for alternative ownership structures with direct access to capital markets. More information on this will follow in the course of 2015.