Lockheed receives electronic warfare contract

The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin an additional USD 147 million contract to upgrade the fleet’s electronic warfare defenses against evolving threats, such as anti-ship missiles.

Under this low-rate initial production contract for Block 2 of the Navy’s Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP), Lockheed Martin will provide 14 systems to upgrade the AN/SLQ-32(V)2 system on all U.S. aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers and other warships with key capabilities to determine if the electronic sensors of potential foes are tracking the ship.



“This subsequent SEWIP Block 2 contract continues our support of the U.S. Navy with capabilities that will rapidly introduce new technology to the sailors,” said Joe Ottaviano, SEWIP program director for Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training. “Our fleets are facing a rapidly changing threat environment in theaters across the globe. This contract allows us to continue providing much needed technological advances that will help outpace our adversaries and protect our warfighters.”



Work on the SEWIP program will be performed at the company’s Syracuse, New York, facility.