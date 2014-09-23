© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

Jenoptik and Raytheon on joint power generation projects

The US company Raytheon and the Jenoptik subsidiary Lechmotoren, a part of the Jenoptik Defense & Civil Systems division, have been cooperation partners in the PATRIOT missile defense program for 30 years.

Now they signed a letter of intent to further cooperate in business opportunities related to Germany’s air defense architecture, as well as significant exports to global markets.



Both companies will examine opportunities in current international projects with Jenoptik state-of-the-art technologies. Before the signing, Jenoptik presented a prototype of its next-generation technology in form of a prototype of the new Jenoptik PATRIOT Hybrid Power Supply to Raytheon and Bavarian members of parliament. A combination of combustion engine and electric energy storage unit, the new hybrid power supply system allows for significant reductions in fuel consumption and maintenance costs.



”We are very proud that this long-term partnership with Raytheon assures the ongoing success of our division in serving international markets,” says Stefan Stenzel, Head of Jenoptik Defense & Civil Systems division.



”Jenoptik is a reputable company and we look forward to establishing a long-term relationship with them on future opportunities related to the TLVS program, Global Patriot and beyond,” said Doug Patrick, Director of Integrated Air and Missile Defense Supply Chain, Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. TLVS stands for “Tactical Air Defense System 2020”.